Kendall Jenner has jumped aboard the hottest new fashion trend. She donned a black strapless bustier top with large gold cones applied atop her breasts in what appears to be a throwback style to Madonna‘s iconic “cone bra” days in the 1990s.

The model, 26, sported the look in New York City on Monday, September 19, pairing the top with matching flared trousers. Kendall made sure to show off her look to fans in an Instagram Story video, where she was clearly proud of her stylish and eye-catching chest cone top.

The 818 Tequila founder is actually following in the fashion footsteps of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who has been a major fan of the look. The 25-year-old cosmetics mogul prefers to wear outfits where the cone is an actual bra, as opposed to Kendall, where the cones appeared to be applied to the existing fabric of her top.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kylie donned a white silk minidress with a cone-shaped bra for a night on the town with her girlfriends, as well as sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, when the group hit up Santa Monica, California, hotspot Giorgio Baldi on July 20.

The Kylie Skin founder first wore the eye-catching cone top look to an event with boyfriend Travis Scott when he was honored by the Parsons School of Design in New York in June 2021. She donned a green vintage Jean Paul Gaultier figure-hugging dress with a zipper up the front and his iconic conical chest design.

The designer first created the look for his 1987 runway presentation, but it became famous when Madonna wore the cone bra on her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. The garment was considered daring and pushed the fashion limits of the time. But thanks to the Jenner sisters, chest cone looks are back in a big way!

All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are fans of Gaultier, especially his vintage looks. Kendall rocked a sheer vintage Gaultier naked-style dress from his 1996 X-Ray collection to an 818 Tequila event in December 2021. Previously, she donned a semi-sheer eagle-print dress from Gaultier’s late 90s Soleil line to dinner in New York City in October of that year. No matter what Kendall wears, she always looks incredible. But Gaultier’s designs from around the time she was born in 1995 look like modern perfection today.