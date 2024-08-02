Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s Patriotic Attire at Paris Olympics

Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Devin Booker separately attended the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final at the 2024 Olympics, but the former flames were both decked out in patriotic attire at the Thursday, August 1, event.

The supermodel, 28, who has Olympic blood in her veins, elevated her casual denim jeans and white crop top ensemble with a Team USA Ralph Lauren-designed race jacket and matching hat. Kendall watched Simone Biles take home gold and Suni Lee secure the bronze medal in the event alongside bestie Fai Khadra.

Meanwhile, Devin, 27, wasn’t sitting too far away from the Kardashians star and repped the nation by wearing a navy blue knitted Team USA Olympic crewneck sweater. The NBA star, who made it on the U.S. men’s basketball team in the Paris Games, paired the garment with a red baseball cap as he sat next to some of his teammates.