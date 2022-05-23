Kendall Jenner Tries to Awkwardly Climb Stairs in Tight Dress at Kourtney’s Wedding After Cucumber-Slicing Drama

Kendall Jenner may have logged plenty of hours walking the runways of designer fashion shows throughout her modeling career, but she had a lot of trouble managing a flight of brick stairs at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Kylie Jenner caught her older sister’s incredibly awkward walking skills as she tried to navigate the steps while hiking up her tan floral Dolce and Gabbana gown on video, which Kylie, 24, shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 22. The dress fit tightly down to Kendall’s knees, leaving her to turn her feet inward as she slogged up the stairs to make sure she didn’t fall over.

The supermodel wasn’t even wearing the high heels she donned for the ceremony and instead had a pair of super comfy slipper-like flat sandals on her feet as she slowly made her way up each step in a clunky manner. Kylie could be heard laughing at Kendall’s attempt at walking, even admitting out loud, “Oh s–t, these stairs are crazy.”

To the sisters’ credit, the stairs are hundreds of years old and not built for ladies walking in tight dresses to a wedding ceremony. Castello Brown, where Kourtney and Travis’s nuptials were held, was originally built in 400 A.D. and expanded in the 1500s. It was converted from a military defense fort to a villa in the mid 19th-century.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Kendall has been caught doing something super awkward. Fans noticed during a May 11 episode of The Kardashians that she appeared to have no idea how to cut a cucumber.

While making herself a snack at mom Kris Jenner‘s home, Kendall tried to cut the vegetable without holding it down. She then used her left hand to reach across to hold the end of the cucumber while moving her right, knife-holding hand underneath in an attempt to cut slices.

“Cucumbers have seeds?” the 818 Tequila founder surprisingly asked while adding, “Oh yeah. I’m not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” to the camera crew. Her skills were so bad that Kris called on her personal chef to come in and assist Kendall before she ended up hurting herself with the knife.

Kendall was roasted on social media for her cucumber cutting skills, which were dubbed “tragic.” But the scene has become so infamous, it’s now a joke within the Kar-Jenner family. Kylie shared a TikTok video of the pair dancing at Kourtney’s reception and wrote in the caption, “Me and cucumber girl.”