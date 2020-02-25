The cutest mommy-daughter duo around! On Tuesday, February 25, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a series of precious photos and videos from her morning playtime with True Thompson.

“Good day,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, captioned her first post of True, 22 months, bouncing on their — wait for it — in-ground trampoline! How cool is that? Of course, KoKo’s baby girl was carrying her prized Trolls dolls just like her cousin Stormi Webster does.

In addition to jumping on the trampoline, the Good American founder and her mini-me had a great time on the swings and in True’s life-size playhouse gifted to her by Grandma Kris Jenner. From the looks of it, True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, wasn’t present for playtime. However, that doesn’t mean he and Khloé are still at odds.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In fact, over a year following the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, the NBA baller, 28, and KoKo are successfully coparenting. “For what I went through with my breakup, I forgive Tristan, I don’t think he’s a bad person, I think we all make mistakes — we’re humans — but it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding on to this anger and playing this victim role,” Khloé told Jay Shetty during an October 2019 episode of his podcast, “On Purpose.”

“[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that,” the Los Angeles native assured. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad. He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

Based on everything KoKo shares on social media, True is surrounded by all the love in the world … and then some! You’re a great mom, KK.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!