Khloé Kardashian revealed she and daughter True Thompson have COVID-19.

“Hi guys, I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for COVID,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 29. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments, and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.”

The reality star previously contracted the coronavirus in early 2020 and noted that she has also been “vaccinated” since then.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“All will be OK. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!” Khloé concluded her statement, adding a white heart emoji, about her plans to self-isolate with True, 3, for the time being in their California home.

In October 2020, the Good American founder previously opened up about battling coronavirus at “the very beginning” of the pandemic the previous spring.

At the time, it seemed only Khloé contracted the illness because she talked about the “heart-wrenching” experience of being forced to quarantine away from True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.



“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” the mom of one said at the time during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Khloé remembered feeling shocked by her diagnosis because she had taken precautionary measures such as wearing a mask and gloves.

“It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day,” the Revenge Body host added.

While the Calabasas native was able to talk in hindsight about her experience with coronavirus, fans saw just how ill she was on KUWTK.

“It was really bad for a couple days,” she revealed. “Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough. Let me tell you, this s—t is real. But we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow [the CDC’s] orders, we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.”