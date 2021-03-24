She’s weighing in! Khloé Kardashian gave Andy Cohen a sweet shout-out after the longtime Bravo personality revealed how to correctly pronounce the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s name. “I [heart] @bravoandy. That’s it. That’s all. Goodnight,” Khloé wrote in a Tuesday, March 23, Instagram Story.

The night before, Andy, 52, dropped a major bomb on KUWTK fans. “It’s Khlo-ay,” the Watch What Happens Live host revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Khlo-ay is the name. There’s a little accent over the name.”

As further proof, Andy followed up with a story about interviewing Khloé for his upcoming For Real: The Story of Reality TV docuseries. In fact, the Missouri native claimed Kris Jenner herself agreed with his pronunciation!

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé’s house,” Andy recalled. “I walked in and I go, ‘Khlo-ay,’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s really pronounced.’” Well … at least the accent mark makes sense now.

Of course, Khloé is hardly the first celebrity whose name got lost in translation over the years. Take Chrissy Teigen, for example. In 2018, the Cravings author, 35, revealed the correct way to pronounce her surname after a fan on Twitter pointed out that we’ve all been saying it wrong.

“Word! Gave up a long time ago,” Chrissy replied. “Last name is tie-gen not tee-gen.” Understandably, her followers were embarrassed. “Wait … what … WHAT?” one user commented. “I feel ashamed … I’m sorry!” added another. “My whole life has been a lie,” a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in, “Everything I know is wrong!”

Ultimately, Chrissy accepts the mispronunciation. “I’m going to stick with ‘TEE-gen’ and my dad will cringe every time,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during an interview at the Emmy Awards that year.

As it stands, Khloé has yet to reveal whether or not she’ll be insisting on a formal name pronunciation change. Either way, we’ll be saying “Khlo-ay” from now on. Thanks, Andy!