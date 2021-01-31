Mama’s back! Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, gave her the cutest balloon-filled homecoming surprise after she returned from her Turks and Caicos trip with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In a photo posted to Khloé’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 30, the 36-year-old’s living room had been overtaken with pink and rose gold balloons everywhere. There was a special set of balloons that read “Welcome Home” against KoKo’s fireplace and a planter full of stunning white and pink roses on her coffee table. “Thank you, TT,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the precious picture.

Instagram

It’s clear the NBA star, 29, is determined to show the Good American founder he is serious about their relationship after the pair rekindled their romance while quarantining together in California in the spring. The coparents, who welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018, split in April 2019 following Tristan’s one-night tryst with Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

In December 2020, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the Boston Celtics player “surprised” his ladylove with a “promise ring” to prove his dedication to her. When she was initially spotted wearing the diamond while out and about in Boston with her 2-year-old, the massive rock sparked engagement rumors — but it appears the couple has some more work to do before reaching that point.

“Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the source dished. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

The Revenge Body host “definitely wants to have another baby” with Tristan, whom she started dating in 2016, a second source told Life & Style exclusively earlier this month. The reality star is “open to marriage if things work out,” the insider added.

“She envisions her dream wedding,” the source said. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.” However, Kim, 40, is “all for” the pair taking their vows once her sister feels confident in the choice, an additional insider previously revealed to Life & Style.