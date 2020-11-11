Glowing! Khloe Kardashian Stuns in an All-White Look With Long Brown Hair

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Another day, another opportunity to praise Khloé Kardashian‘s beauty! This time, the Good American founder showed off her long brown hair while rocking a chic all-white outfit. “Counting down the days until Christmas,” Khloé captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11.

In the photo, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, is wearing satin slacks with a long-sleeved, wrap-around crop top and bralette underneath. Khloé’s stylist, Dani Michelle, paired the look with some brown hoop earrings and layered gold chokers.

As for the E! personality’s glam, we are getting major Ariana Grande vibes from her textured half-up, half-down hair. Thankfully, Andrew Fitzsimons, who executed KoKo’s ‘do, gave fans some tips on how to recreate it themselves. “Wave your entire head with a triple-barrel waver, leaving out the very front,” the celebrity hairstylist, 32, advised.

“Take a section from [your] ear, over the crown to the other ear. Use a gel or strong hairspray to snatch the front back into a high pony,” Andrew continued. “Spray the roots and mid-lengths with texture spray and don’t forget a little serum or oil on the ends to make everything look polished.”

Now, as talented as Khloé’s team is, we suspect some of her glow has to do with how happy she and Tristan Thompson are. The off-again, on-again pair, who share daughter True Thompson, have rekindled their romance since calling it quits last winter. In February 2019, news broke that the professional basketball player, 29, hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” a source previously told In Touch. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Tristan “promised” Khloé he’s a changed man and “and she says she believes him,” a separate insider told the publication. Moreover, the rest of the Kar-Jenner family is on board with the couple’s reconciliation.

“He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard,” Scott Disick mused during an October 2020 episode of KUWTK. “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person,” Kim Kardashian added.

Onward and upward, Khloé and Tristan!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!