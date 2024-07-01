Your account
Khloe Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party: Celebration Photos

Getty, Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party Was Lit! See Photos of the Star-Studded Event

Jul 1, 2024 1:00 pm·
By
Khloé Kardashian closed the chapter ​of her 30s and celebrated her 40th birthday in style with a star-studded “Khloéwood” birthday party. The reality ​star put a spin on Dolly Parton’s Dollywood for her event and she ​ let loose alongside her family and friends.

Khloé served a sexy mom-off-duty look as she donned a denim and diamonds ensemble that included a distressed tube top, pants, chaps and cowboy hat while her neck was iced out in jewelry.

The party was so lit that it seemingly put everyone in a parallel universe, including Kim Kardashian who shared videos of herself tearing up the dance floor until the night was officially over.

