Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party: Celebration Photos

Khloé Kardashian closed the chapter ​of her 30s and celebrated her 40th birthday in style with a star-studded “Khloéwood” birthday party. The reality ​star put a spin on Dolly Parton’s Dollywood for her event and she ​ let loose alongside her family and friends.

Khloé served a sexy mom-off-duty look as she donned a denim and diamonds ensemble that included a distressed tube top, pants, chaps and cowboy hat while her neck was iced out in jewelry.

The party was so lit that it seemingly put everyone in a parallel universe, including Kim Kardashian who shared videos of herself tearing up the dance floor until the night was officially over.