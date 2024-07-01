Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party: Celebration Photos

Khloe Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Party Was Lit! See Photos of the Star-Studded Event
Khloé Kardashian closed the chapter of her 30s and celebrated her 40th birthday in style with a star-studded “Khloéwood” birthday party. The reality star put a spin on Dolly Parton’s Dollywood for her event and she let loose alongside her family and friends.
Khloé served a sexy mom-off-duty look as she donned a denim and diamonds ensemble that included a distressed tube top, pants, chaps and cowboy hat while her neck was iced out in jewelry.
The party was so lit that it seemingly put everyone in a parallel universe, including Kim Kardashian who shared videos of herself tearing up the dance floor until the night was officially over.
