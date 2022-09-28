So Precious! Khloe Kardashian Loves Her 2 Children: See the Cutest Photos With Her Kids

Khloé Kardashian’s cutest moments with her two kids are undeniably precious! Ever since she welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018, the Kardashians star has shared countless photos of her first child on social media.

“I blinked and you are 4!” the Good American founder captioned an Instagram post in April 2022 in celebration of her daughter’s fourth birthday. “I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time, watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you, my special soulmate.”

The mom of two, however, doesn’t wait for holidays and special occasions to share pictures of True. In July 2021, the Hulu personality gushed about “the way I love her” by sharing an image via Instagram of True smiling.

Khloé shares her daughter and son, whose name has not yet been revealed, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In July 2022, the blonde beauty welcomed her second child with the NBA player via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Weeks prior, news broke that the reality TV star was expecting baby No. 2 with Tristan. However, the former couple were not back together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in a statement to Life & Style at the time of that year. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,”

The birth of Khloé’s son was documented in season 2, episode 1 of The Kardashians, which aired in September 2022. Due to Tristan’s paternity scandal, Khloé expressed the difficulties in welcoming her new baby. However, she had the full support from her family, with sister Kim Kardashian giving an emotional speech at a low-key baby shower that momager Kris Jenner organized.

“You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you,” the Skims founder said with tears in her eyes. “You can’t see it now, but this baby is gonna bring so much love and joy and happiness in our lives. … You’re not gonna remember what life is like without him.”

Later in the episode, Khloé got to hold her newborn son and show him off to the world.

Scroll down to see photos of Khloé’s most precious moments with her kids!