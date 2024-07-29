Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum s Dinsosaur Themed 2nd Birthday Party

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum’s Dinosaur-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Photos

News
Jul 29, 2024 2:24 pm·
By
Picture

There are so many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family that it seems like they’re celebrating birthdays almost weekly. This time, Khloé Kardashian hosted a dinosaur-themed party for son Tatum Thompson’s 2nd birthday on Sunday, July 28.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

The Good American founder, 40, transformed her home into a real-life Jurassic Park and made sure there was an activity for everyone. Outside, there were tables filled with dinosaur-shaped finger foods and sweets. There was also a painting station and all the kids gathered around the egg-shaped piñata, which little Tatum hit with force.

The birthday boy was greeted by large, warm welcomes from “Lovey” Kris Jenner, aunt Kim Kardashian and older cousin Chicago West.

Picture