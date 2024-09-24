The MTV Video Music Awards were the perfect date night for young Hollywood’s hottest new couple. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Kid Laroi and Tate McRae couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the September 11 awards show in NYC.

“They entered holding hands, never leaving each other’s side as they stopped to greet fans,” dishes the insider, “and they continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world’s biggest performers.”

Although the Australian rapper, 21, and the Canadian pop star, 21, only went public with their romance in April, one thing is clear, adds the spy: “They are so in love!”