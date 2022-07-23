“Go, North.” Kim Kardashian, her youngest daughter, Chicago West, and her nieces Penelope Disick, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson cheered on their cousin North West at her basketball game.

The Kardashians star, 41, was seen holding up a “peace” sign with her hand and making the duck face in a photo shared on Friday, July 22, by pal Natalie Halcro via her Instagram Stories. The snapshot included Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 10, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5, and Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, 4, smiling for the photo-op. Auntie Khloé, 38, was even seen in the background behind Kim.

After the game, the Skims founder took her eldest daughter, 9, out for dinner at Nobu, in photos obtained by Life & Style. North appeared to have her team jersey still on as she walked out of the restaurant with her mom and cousins.

Courtesy of Natalie Halcro/Instagram

Nearly two weeks prior, Kim spent some quality time with North and her other daughter, Chicago, 4, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In addition to North and Chicago, the Hulu personality also shares sons Saint and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

MEGA

For their girls’ day out, the young kiddos even wore matching outfits as they exited their hotel together holding hands with their mommy. Once they arrived at the fun hotspot, the ladies enjoyed a roller coast ride together.

It seems that Kim has kept busy with her children all throughout the summer, as she also took her sons to the New Jersey location for a day out.

“Yesterday at the coolest mall ever! American Dream in Jersey,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in June. In a separate Story, Kim shared pictures of the waterpark and “the biggest candy store in the world,” which are both located inside the mall. Lastly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her indoor skiing skills, adding that it was her “dream come true.”

Aside from their adventurous outings together, Kim brought Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that month when she appeared on the show. When the boys interrupted her interview, the mom of four didn’t hesitate to discipline them.

“Guys, guys, can you stop? This is your first time at work with me, can you please?” Kim jokingly said to her kids as they stood backstage. “My two boys are here, and I hear them making so much noise. This is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. … Guys, seriously? You’ve gotta go.”