Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney Feud in Andrea Bocelli Video

Kim Kardashian is rehashing her messy feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian with some help from Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé, 40, shared a video of Kim, 43, looking stunning in an all-black, glittering dress with a matching headscarf and sunglasses via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15. In the video clip, the SKIMS founder reacted to a scene from her 2023 feud involving Kourtney, 45, and her wedding to Travis Barker, which was featured during The Kardashians.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim mouthed the confessional interview from the episode. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

Andrea, 65, made a cameo in the clip, with Kim giving him a sweet hug before Khloé joined in from the other side. “I win after all,” the girls captioned the clip, tagging Andrea’s handle.

For the singer’s part, he shared a video of him giving the sisters a special shoutout during one of his 30th anniversary shows on Monday, July 15. In the clip, the Italian tenor handed out flowers to the duo, thanking them for making the trip from India. Khloé reposted the clip via her Instagram Stories, writing, “We love you so @andrebocellioofficial.”

The playful jab about Kim and Kourtney’s tense feud stems from The Kardashians episodes that aired last summer, which featured Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after they designed Kourtney’s wedding to the Blink-182 rocker.

During the season 4 September 2023 premiere, Kim called Kourtney to tell her she had to go to Milan for a dinner promoting the Dolce & Gabbana campaign. Kim invited Kourtney, but the eldest Kardashian sister declined, saying she doesn’t “think it’s cool” how the collaboration came about.

The mom of four slammed Kourtney’s accusations that she selfishly agreed to the deal during the wedding and called the concepts of her sister’s 90’s theme wedding “not original.”

“You’re talking about the bulls–t details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” the Poosh founder angrily replied. “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left … you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention.”

While left in shock by Kourtney’s comments, the American Horror Story actress asked her to question “why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me.” Kim then claimed she’s a “different person” than she used to be.

The sisters have seemingly made ties since their tense feud, with a source telling In Touch in April that Kourtney just didn’t “want the bad blood with her family anymore.”

“She’s mellowed a lot since she had Rocky,” noted the insider of Kourtney’s first child with the “All the Small Things” singer, whom she gave birth to in November 2023. “She’s so happy with Travis and feels so blessed. Seeing Kim struggling to find love makes Kourtney so sad for her.”