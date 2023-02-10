Meet Kim Kardashian’s Best Friends and Inner Circle: The People Who She Can’t Live Without

For life! Kim Kardashian‘s closest friends are like family to her, and there are huge benefits to being her bestie. The SKKN founder gives them invites to all of her best parties, whisks them away on luxury vacations and holds treat-filled slumber parties where the ladies can bond.

The top of Kim’s friends list is also one of her closest business associates. Tracy Romulus works as the chief brand officer for Kim’s companies and helped launch SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

“What makes work so incredibly fulfilling for me is that I get to work alongside such brilliant, inspiring, creative women — like Kim and Kris Jenner — and the most talented, hardest working team in the world,” Tracy told People in May 2021 about her job, adding, “I feel incredibly blessed.”

Kim has gushed about Tracy numerous times on social media. “You always have the best tea, solutions for every situation and will beat someone’s ass if it came down to it! You are the most loyal and biggest cheerleader and the glue to our girls chat [sic]! Happy Birthday I love you,” The Kardashians star wrote in a December 18, 2021, tweet celebrating her ride-or-die.

In another post the same day, Kim explained, “We met 15 years ago and instantly became besties! We had three of our kids at the same time who are all besties and have bonded over our work ethic and goals. You are one of the hardest working people I know.”

Over the years, Kim has given insight into who her closest pals are by the intimate parties she throws for them. The most recent was a girls-only slumber party for social media influencer Natalie Halcro. Like Tracy, she appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so fans are familiar with their friendship.

“I love celebrating my friends. Pink pajama party for @nataliehalcro to celebrate her birthday. It was the perfect night of pampering and catching up. I love you girls,” Kim captioned a photo showing her guests all wearing pink SKIMS Valentine’s themed onesies while enjoying dinner, champagne and a table full of delicious desserts. The intimate gathering included Natatlie’s sister Stephanie Halco, as well as her former Relatively Nat and Liv reality show costar Olivia Pierson and Olivia’s sister Sophia Pierson.

Scroll down to meet Kim’s closest friends and members of her inner circle.