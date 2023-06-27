One cardinal rule when it comes to weddings is do not upstage the bride. But the outfit Kim Kardashian chose to wear to former assistant Stephanie Shepherd‘s June 24 wedding assured that all eyes would be on her.

The SKIMS founder, 42, donned a revealing Alaïa black dress that featured a skin-baring top with just a small bandeau across her breasts and two tiny straps going around her neck to hold it in place. The skirt featured an open zig zag pattern up the front that exposed her upper thighs as well as a hint of black leather underwear.

Kim’s risqué wedding attendee dress brought back memories of when her sister Kendall Jenner wore a racy black dress to pal Lauren Perez‘s November 2021 wedding featuring a number of revealing cut-outs. Not only did the supermodel go braless like Kim, she too bared her midriff in the Mônot’s SS22 collection gown.

Other guests at Stephanie’s wedding were a little more covered up, but not by much. Hailey Bieber wore a long-sleeved backless white gown that revealed a hint of sideboob, while Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, donned a black dress with a plunging neckline.

Stephanie married former Global Creative Director at Apple Music Larry Jackson in the star-studded Beverly Hills ceremony. He recently launched a new music company called Gamma.

The bride began working as Kim’s assistant in 2013, but the two parted ways four years later when she wanted a bigger role within the entrepreneur’s companies. During a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian told Kim about Stephanie’s aspirations.

“Just a heads up, we were talking, and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life. She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, jobwise,” Kourt told Kim, adding, “I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve.”

“Stephanie and I have decided to part ways. She wanted a different role, and I was going in a different direction, so for both of us, I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit anymore, ” Kim later confessed on the show about why the two were no longer working together. “She’s really been there for me. So, I said, ‘I love you so much, and maybe this is good to push you to figure out what you want to do.’ It ended really well. She knew that she needed this time and that it wasn’t working.”

The former assistant went on to try her hand at modeling and became a social media influencer. Kim eventually made Stephanie the Chief Operating Officer of all Kardashian West Brands, including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrances, but the two parted ways again while still remaining friends.