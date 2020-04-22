Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

We can’t get enough! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, to share a never-before-seen photo of her youngest daughter, Chicago West. “The best thing I’ve been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the snapshot of Chicago, 2, playing with blocks.

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but gush over Chi Chi. “She’s such a beauty!” one user wrote. “Seriously, she’s gorgeous,” added another. “Look at that face … I can’t deal,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Chicago is perfect!”

In addition to looking like a literal doll, Chicago is a total sweetheart. Although a source previously revealed to Life & Style that she struggled to give up her throne as the youngest Kardashian West kiddo after her little brother, Psalm West, was born in May 2019.

“Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born,” the insider said at the time. “There were some jealousy issues to begin with … she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On the other hand, Chicago’s big sister, North West, was A-OK with welcoming another sibling into the fold — thanks to Kim’s amazing parenting skills. “North always wants to be the center of attention, which is why Kim’s making a huge effort to ensure her eldest doesn’t feel left out, especially now there’s four of them competing for her attention!” a separate source told Life & Style.

“She’ll let North pick out onesies and other cute baby clothes for Psalm to wear so that she feels involved,” the insider continued. “So far, there haven’t been any jealousy issues, North adores Psalm and treats him like a little doll.”

With Psalm’s first birthday coming up in May, we can’t wait to see how his siblings fawn over him!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!