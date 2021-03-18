Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Have Game Night With Brother Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon on His Birthday

It’s on! Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a fun-filled game night with brother Rob Kardashian Jr.‘s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon on his birthday, Wednesday, March 17.

In a series of videos posted to Kim’s Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars seemed to be having a great time playing games including Pictionary and Taboo with several friends. The The Real host, 37, was in attendance alongside pals Sarah Howard, Khadijah Haqq and Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite the late-night girls’ hangout, the 34-year-old’s sisters did celebrate his special day with him earlier on Wednesday. The famous family got together for a lavish party featuring Armenian food, several birthday cakes and St. Patrick’s Day-themed decorations.

Rob and Adrienne dated from 2007 to 2009 and the former Cheetah Girl was his first high-profile relationship. They split after the Arthur George founder admitted to cheating. However, it seems that the 3LW alum is on great terms with the father of one’s family over ten years later and he doesn’t appear to mind

On his birthday, Kourtney, 41, shared a recent snapshot of herself and her brother — who was looking slim and healthy after his incredible 50-pound weight loss. Rob has “regained his confidence” since dropping the weight, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is being trained by none other than his sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson. “They’ve been working out together at Khloé’s home gym,” the source said. “Doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting.”

In addition to upping his workout game, Rob has been making it a point to “cut out the junk food,” the insider added. The TV personality is “sticking to a high-protein diet” with a few “cheat days” here and there. Hopefully, he made his birthday one of his cheat days — his cakes looked delicious!

As always, Rob’s family has been by his side amid his lifestyle changes, and their support appears to have been an asset. “The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight,” the source gushed. “More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”