Kim Possible’s Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle Reunite: See Photos of the Disney Stars Today

Nostalgia alert! Kim Possible stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle reunited nearly 20 years after the Disney animated show premiered, and photos of them now will give you all the feels.

Christy, who voiced the crime-fighting cheerleader, and Will, who played Kim’s best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable, appeared on Good Morning America on June 7 to reflect on the show’s success following the 2002 premiere.

“It’s a legacy for me,” the Even Stevens alum gushed about the show, which ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2007. “My avatar on Disney+ is Kim Possible.”

These days, Christy shares two daughters, Isabella and Sophia, with husband Brendan Rooney, whom she married in 2013. “It’s my big mom flex that I get to like have that with my girls,” she gushed.

For his part, Will, who married wife Susan Martens in 2016, said he’s flattered when he still sees “little kids dressed like Kim and Ron,” adding, “It’s pretty awesome to see that it’s sustaining after all this time.”

It’s hard to believe that fans are still just as obsessed with the animated series as they were back in the early 2000s. “It touches our heart in a very genuine way,” Christy continued. “We love our fans very much and it’s just really great to engage with them. A lot of people identify with the characters or they helped them come of age and find themselves and we really love honoring that.”

Of course, Kim Possible was chock-full of other memorable characters, such as Shego (played by Nicole Sullivan) and Drakken (played by John DiMaggio). One of the most iconic things from the series is the beeping noise Kim’s pager made whenever she was called to a mission.

“That first, ‘doo, doo, doo,’ everybody, every age, whether a parent when their kids were watching or grown-up now, know it’s an iconic moment,” Christy noted. Back in the day, Will said “everybody had it as their text ring.”

Funny enough Kim’s famous catchphrase, “What’s the sitch?” was actually created by Christy herself.

“It was my idea,” Christy previously revealed to E! News. “[Show creators] Bob [Schooley] and Mark [McCorkle] had taken some inspiration from me multiple times while I was voicing Kim and they were developing her as an actual teenage girl. They were really good at trying to understand my point of view.”

The Cadet Kelly star said the creators asked her how she would say, “What’s up?” to someone, which Christy responded, “I was like, ‘I don’t know, what’s the sitch or something.’”

