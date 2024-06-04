Kris Jenner Shares Rare Bikini Photo Amid Editing Questions

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Kris Jenner shared a rare bikini photo while celebrating good friend Shelli Azoff‘s birthday in a Monday, June 3, Instagram post. However, some fans questioned if it had been the subject of editing.

Kris, 68, was seen in a plunging black and white polka dot bikini top with a hint of her stomach showing while in azure blue waters with Shelli, who donned a one-shouldered black one-piece.

The momager’s skin was completely wrinkle-free as she donned sunglasses and a hat to protect her from the sun, but still glammed things up with large gold hoop earrings.

“That fifth picture had some serious editing,” one fan wrote in the comments about the bikini snapshot. “Something seems off with pic 5…. hmmmm… i wonder what it could be?” another asked. One person even joked about the photo, “They really brought a flash projector into the ocean lol.”

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Others loved seeing the reality star showing off her body confidence, as one joked, “Kris, because of this post, I have unfollowed all your daughters,” with hearts and flame emojis, referring to how her famous kids love to post bikini photos.

“Is she getting Benjamin Button also?” another fan asked about if The Kardashians star was aging in reverse. “Kris Jenner is an amazing woman,” another user gushed.

In the caption, Kris wrote of her close pal, “You’ve been there through everything, and I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for being my by side all of these years. I cherish you and love you more than you know!! Here’s to many more adventures and beautiful moments together!”

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris became the subject of Ozempic speculation in the spring of 2023 after she lost a noticeable amount of weight and began wearing more form fitting outfits.

After sharing a series of photos wearing a tight top and looking quite svelte on May 4, 2023, one fan commented, “Another one on the Ozempic train,” while another wrote, “Kris Jenner on that Ozempic.” One user told the Hulu star, “Ozempic looks great on you,” while another added, “Looks like someone else has been into the Ozempic.”

While Kris has not responded to Ozempic rumors or addressed her weight loss, daughter Khloé Kardashian hit back against similar allegations in January 2023.

After the Good American founder, 39, shared a series of post-New Year’s photos looking slimmer than ever, one follower commented, “The fact that she uses di[a]betic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” seemingly referring to Ozempic. Khloé clapped back, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”