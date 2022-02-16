Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) celebrates the East Coast expansion of their Las Vegas-based Japanese restaurant Kumi. Now, New York City has the chance to indulge in Kumi’s classic Japanese cuisine that takes on a Korean-American twist. While the Las Vegas location can be found at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, the New York City location opened up in the heart of Midtown inside the Le Meridien hotel on February 3.

In addition to Kumi, DRG is home to several other iconic restaurants like Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Sa’Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails and Casa Dani by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia. Sam Nazarian, the founder of DRG, is thrilled to bring the Las Vegas hotspot to New York City.

Rising culinary star and New York native, Executive Chef Anastacia Song has been selected to helm the kitchen. Inspired by her hometown’s atmosphere, Chef Song created “a menu that matches the bold flavor of New York City and the sophisticated palate” of a Kumi meal.

photos courtesy of Spencer Starnes

The decadent menu pushes the boundaries of what Japanese cuisine can be. The menu includes classic starters, cool shared plates, warm shared plates, salads, sides, nigiri, sashimi, maki and dessert. Signature Kumi menu items and their list of creative specialty rolls are also on the NYC menu. Kumi is also a great spot to grab drinks. They offer a variety of specialty cocktails, Japanese whisky, beer, sake, Junmai, Ginjo, Daiginjo and fine wines.

Kumi is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-10p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. Walk-ins are also welcome. Visit their website for more information.