A boat bash! Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party was thrown on a luxurious yacht and attended by several pals and a few Kardashian-Jenner family members.

“Best birthday,” the Kardashians star captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, August 11. The post featured multiple clips of the extravagant event, including the rainbow lights brightening the deck and a fireworks display. Kylie also opened a few colorful gifts in front of daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, in addition to their son, whose new name has not yet been revealed. Also present was Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

As “Aunt Kylie” opened her gift from an organ box, one of the kiddos asked, “What is it?” The Kylie Cosmetics founder then revealed it was an auburn brown purse.

The cruise on the high seas wouldn’t be complete, however, without a couple of drinks for the birthday girl. In one moment throughout the TikTok, Kylie was seen enjoying a liquor shot with friends. In another clip, the entire group — which also included sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner — took a shot together to Kim’s chagrin as she spit out her drink at the end of the video. The Skims founder, 41, looked like she didn’t enjoy the chosen drink, as her face contorted into a sour expression.

Nevertheless, the entire group seemed to be enjoying the night to celebrate the makeup mogul’s milestone birthday.

Kim previously teased a few images from her huge bash via Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, showing off her sparkling sheer off-the-shoulder dress in the post and captioning it, “Twenty fine.”

That day, Kylie also shared multiple throwback photos via Instagram of her very first birthday.

“August 10, 1998. My first birthday party,” she captioned the post that day.

Unlike her upscale yacht fiesta, it appeared Kris, 66, threw an adorable little affair featuring a Tweety Bird theme, complete with a cake, one set of colorful balloons and a long yet simple dining table with party hats and plates.

The sweet and memorable pictures showed a stark contrast between the famous family’s past lifestyle versus now, since they’ve exponentially grown in fame and fortune since then.

Scroll down to see photos from Kylie’s epic 25th birthday fiesta.