She’s a dog mom too! Kylie Jenner showed off her pets, those iconic Italian Greyhound pups, in a rare TikTok video and fans took notice. In fact, some took to the comments section to poke fun at the makeup mogul.

Kylie, 25, uploaded the short clip on Sunday, November 20, without a caption. In the video, her dogs could be seen running up and jumping on her legs. “Hi. Hi! Hi, everybody,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder could be heard saying in the background.

“We haven’t seen them since like 2016 lol,” one commenter wrote, seemingly alluding to the fact that Kylie used to show off her pups, which include Ernie, Norman, Bambi and Harley. “SHE HAS AN ARMY,” a second commenter added.

Someone else noted, “I wondered if you still had ur dogs.”

While Kylie didn’t respond to a lot of comments, one did catch her eye.

“I understand why Travis didn’t know their names now,” a TikTok user wrote. Kylie replied with a crying laughing face emoji.

The commenter was referring to a July 2018 installment of GQ‘s “Couple’s Quiz” in which Travis Scott was tested on how well he knew Kylie. At one point in the video, she asked, “What are my dogs’ names?”

The “Astroworld” rapper, with whom Kylie shares one daughter and one son, was correct when he called out Norman. However, he got stuck on some of the other names. “Remember they’re all like Normie, they all have the -ie! Baby, there’s four, you got one!” the mother of two shared.

“I know I know! Cause there’s a girl … what’s her name?” Travis asked. Kylie replied, “Bambi! … You didn’t get that right, that was a no.”

After the clip went viral, Kylie was forced to defended Travis in an Instagram comment after a fan wondered, “How come your man don’t know your dogs’ names?” The reality star explained that even her family cannot remember her dogs’ names “if their life was on it.” She added, “I gotta give everybody a little lesson on the names lol.”

Over the years, Kylie has also spoken publicly about the whereabouts of her dogs after deciding not to show them online anymore. Once she was out of her Snapchat phase, the Life of Kylie alum didn’t showcase her pups as much. In February 2019, Kylie told fans via Twitter that nothing had “happened” to Norman after a follower had questioned where he went.

“What makes u think anything happened to my Norman?” she explained at the time. “I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still.”