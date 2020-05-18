Kylie Jenner Teaches Fans How to Make Her Signature 'Flakey French Toast

Itching to try Kylie Jenner’s “flakey French toast” recipe? Well, then you’re in luck! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, gave fans a step-by-step guide on how to make her signature breakfast — including all of the necessary ingredients.

“Made my mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon,” Kylie detailed in an Instagram Story on Sunday, May 17. “Then crushed up Frosted Flakes.” The makeup mogul proceeded to dip her bread in the egg wash, followed by the cereal and placed it in a pan with melted butter.

“A little brown sugar never hurt nobody,” Kylie noted while sprinkling some on her delicious dish. When her breakfast was complete, the Kylie Skin founder topped the French toast off with maple syrup and paired the meal with crispy bacon.

Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock; Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram (inset)

Clearly, Kylie knows a thing or two about indulging. That said, since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, the reality TV personality is more conscious of her health and fitness, especially when it comes to mindless snacking.

“I avoid late-night cravings because I lock myself in my bedroom and I turn on my TV, I get really comfortable and I pre-slice an apple by my bed,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in a February 2020 interview. “Since I’m really comfortable, I’ll be too lazy to probably to go down to the kitchen, so my only choice is this apple. So that is how I swerve my late-night cravings.”

As for Kylie’s ultimate guilty pleasure (aside from her French toast, of course)? “When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week. It was a problem,” the California native admitted, adding that she still hits up the fast food chain every now and again.

“My order is … I’ll either do a double cheeseburger with special sauce and grilled onions,” Kylie continued. “I’ll either get protein style or not, depending on the mood, fries — well-done — and a coke.”

Yummy!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!