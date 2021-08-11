Rolling in it! Lauren Conrad is known for being one of the original reality TV stars due to her starring role on MTV‘s beloved series, Laguna Beach. Now, she’s an internationally known entertainment mogul — but how much money does she actually have in the bank?

The Hills alum is worth an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she amass so much cash since her TV debut in 2004? Here’s what we know.

Lauren Is Reality TV Royalty

The California native became famous overnight while starring alongside high school friends Lo Bosworth, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti in MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which documented their journeys through school in an elite neighborhood. After the second season, she left the show and joined The Hills, which followed her experience in college while living with castmates Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. The series ran for six seasons, but Lauren left halfway through season 5 and was replaced by Kristin.

Lauren has also appeared as a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Lauren Has Done Acting

The reality TV star has also appeared in some scripted projects — so you could say she’s an actress in her own right. Over the years, Lauren has been seen in guest-starring roles on Family Guy and Greek. She also played a fictionalized version of herself in the 2007 comedy Epic Movie.

Lauren Has Worked in Fashion and Business

In 2008, the actress started The Lauren Conrad Collection, but folded the brand a year later due to poor sales. That year, she teamed up with Khol’s to create LC by Lauren Conrad, which is available nationwide to this day. The label consists of clothing, shoes, jewelry and bedding.

The starlet also founded the fashion line Paper Crown and co-founded the fair trade online store The Little Market. Additionally, she launched The Beauty Department, which she created in partnership with her makeup artist, Amy Nadine, and her hairstylist, Kristin Ess.

Lauren Is an Author

The fashion mogul is the author of a whopping nine books. In 2009, she published L.A. Candy, her first novel. The book made it onto the New York Times best seller list and paved the way for two sequels, Sweet Little Lies and Sugar and Spice, the following year.

She is also the author of 2010’s Lauren Conrad Style, 2012’s The Fame Game, Lauren Conrad Beauty, Starstruck, 2013’s Infamous and 2016’s Lauren Conrad Celebrate.

Courtesy of Lauren Conrad/Instagram

Lauren Owns Real Estate

In 2015, Lauren and her husband, William Tell, spent $4.4 million on a 5,800 square foot 5-bedroom house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Two years later, they sold the house for just under $5 million. A year prior, she sold a Beverly Hills duplex condo for $2.8 million.

In Laguna Beach, she owns two homes on the same street: one she purchased for $2 million in 2009 and another — with lush ocean views — that she purchased for $8.5 million in 2014. She also owns a Brentwood home, which she purchased for $3.6 million in 2013.