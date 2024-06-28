It’s a hot girl summer! Lauren Sánchez rocked a tiny gold bikini while vacationing in Greece with her A-list bestie, Kim Kardashian.

The soon-to-be wife of Jeff Bezos, 54, showed off her slim figure in a skimpy, barely-there metallic gold two-piece swimsuit while riding a jet ski in the Aegean Sea.

Unlike Kim, 43, who chose to wear a life jacket, Lauren took to the watercraft without any safety devices, flaunting her toned figure under the hot sun.