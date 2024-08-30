Commit or quit? Chris Hemsworth is nudging little bro Liam Hemsworth to finally pop the question to his lady of nearly five years, model Gabriella Brooks. But Liam, 34, whose 10-year on-off relationship with Miley Cyrus culminated in a 10-month marriage, is gun shy.

“Liam thought his longtime relationship with Miley meant their marriage could not fail, but he insists things started to fall apart the moment they said ‘I do,’” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s afraid of rocking the boat.”

Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky — who’s grown close with Gabriella — disagree. “There were red flags with Miley, she wasn’t keen to live at least part-time in Australia,” says the source. “Gabriella is Australian, and she’s spent most holidays with the clan. All the Hemsworths have given her two thumbs-up. They would welcome an announcement that she’s joining the family.”