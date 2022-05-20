Perched 29 stories above the hotel Le Méridien New York, Life Rooftop is an alluring lounge and outdoor terrace that offers guests the perfect vantage point to take in the city’s energy and soaring views of Central Park. The rooftop lounge is the quintessential gathering place for any event, whether it be for business or laid-back purposes. Life Rooftop was designed to be the ultimate escape above it all, where you can relax, unwind and enjoy your day outdoors rain or shine.

Guests are invited to enjoy unique cocktails and an array of delicious bites from Executive Chef Anastacia Song‘s carefully sourced menu. As a New York native, Anastacia has worked in the hospitality industry for the better part of her adult life after attending medical school. After realizing her heart was in the kitchen and not in an operating room, Anastacia began her career bartending before learning from Chef Harold Moore at Commerce. She went on to become Chef de Cuisine at Jersey City’s Porta for two years before returning to New York City in 2016 to work at Martha in Fort Greene, followed by Treehaus in Midtown Manhattan. Anastacia then became Executive Chef for LDV Hospitality’s American Cut in 2018 where, over the next two years, she found her two true loves: leadership and a great steak.

In 2021, Chef Song was hired by Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) to helm the kitchen at Kumi at Le Méridien where she harmonized modern Japanese and Korean American cuisines all in one unforgettable ballad to both cultures. Now, she’ll bring new, small plate creations to Life Rooftop this upcoming summer.

Life Rooftop

For DRG’s part, the group is led by visionary Sam Nazarian, who incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands — including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Kumi, Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Sa’Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails and Casa Dani by Michel Chef Dani Garcia.

The prestigious culinary staff at Life Rooftop offers a menu featuring a variety of bar bites along with an extensive drink menu. Snacks include marinated olives with fresh herbs, garlic, chili and an orange peel, a hummus plate and a charcuterie board with the chef’s selection of assorted cured meats and cheeses along with fig jam and honeycomb. The menu also includes pub pretzels, pastry pups with everything bagel spice, beef sliders, shoestring fries, Cajun spice wings and vegetable spring rolls with plum sauce.

The drink selection is, of course, overwhelming! Fit for a classy night out, Life’s extensive bar menu features craft cocktails cultivated by skilled bartenders. Additionally, there is a selection of beers and wines as well as bottle service with various options available.

Craft cocktails include the Rita Hayworth with pineapple and sage-infused tequila, honey, yellow chartreuse; a Spicy Paloma with jalapeño-infused tequila, grapefruit and lime; the Seersucker made with rum, fresh strawberry, lemon and cinnamon, and the Tropical Nymph with vodka, blue curacao, pineapple, mango and orgeat.

Beers include an option of lagers: Allagash white, Merman, Seaquench Ale, Truly seltzers and No. 139 Dry Rosé cider. Prosecco, champagne, pinot grigio, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, pinot noir, malbec and cabernet sauvignon are also on the menu to be able to toast the season with.

Days and hours of operations are Thursdays through Saturdays, from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.