Making a comeback and paying homage to her roots! Lindsay Lohan made her highly anticipated return to acting in Netflix‘s Falling For Christmas, and the film features a subtle nod to her 2004 Mean Girls role.

In the new movie, which also stars Glee alum Chord Overstreet, the actress, 36, puts her own spin on “Jingle Bell Rock.” While performing the song, Lindsay said it was “fun” but she was “nervous” to sing the classic Christmas song again.

“I was [nervous] because I haven’t recorded in a long time and felt the pressure of doing it in a way that people who had seen Mean Girls would like it the same,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Netflix movie’s Thursday, November 10, premiere, noting that the main difference between the Falling For Christmas rendition compared to Mean Girls is that she’s doing it solo.

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I mean, with Mean Girls, we had the dance behind it and I had all the other girls with me,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alum explained, referring to her former costars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. “This was just my voice. So, it was nerve-racking. But the outcome was incredible. I’m really, really happy.”

Falling For Christmas stars Lindsay as a hotel heiress who loses her memory following a skiing accident and is taken care of by Chord’s character, a ski lodge owner, amid the holiday season. For the “Rumors” songstress, this Netflix movie was the “right script” to get her back into the acting world.

“I just felt like it was time,” Lindsay explained to Yahoo Entertainment, in part, noting that she was “missing being on set and missing making movies for my fans and for my audience.”

After making her Hollywood debut in the early 1990s, the New York City native nabbed tons of movie and TV roles until deciding to take a brief break from the spotlight. Falling For Christmas marks her first leading role since 2013.

“It was really comforting to me, when I got the script, to see a movie that was a romcom because it’s always fun to work on something lighthearted and family-oriented that makes people happy and provides a bit of an escape,” Lindsay told Cosmopolitan late last month of her comeback. “I was excited to kind of come back, to do something with Netflix, who is a big family in a way. It was the right fit for me, especially to be able to executive produce it.”