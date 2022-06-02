She’s the Ultimate! See Lindsay Lohan’s Stunning Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures Over the Years

She’s the ultimate! Lindsay Lohan has been out of the spotlight for a while after starring in a slew of classic teen flicks in the early 2000s. After starring in 1998’s The Parent Trap, the Bronx native landed multiple roles, including in Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls and Herbie Fully Loaded. Now that she lives in Dubai with fiancé Bader Shammas, Lindsay has taken some time to chill out by the pool and rock a stunning bikini or swimsuit, of course.

In April 2021, the Just My Luck star jetted off to the Maldives and shared a few scenic moments from her getaway via Instagram. In one carousel post, Lindsay posed in a striking red, plunging V-neck, one-piece bathing suit while standing in a pool. In another shot, the “Ultimate You” artist looked out toward the beautiful ocean view.

On other occasions throughout her career, Lindsay has been spotted enjoying a beach day with pals, such as in California or Florida.

While the Get a Clue actress embraces her natural beauty, she previously opened up about struggling with an eating disorder. In a February 2006 interview with Vanity Fair, Lindsay described suffering from bulimia in her teenage years.

“I was making myself sick,” she said at the time, before recalling the moment when former costar Tina Fey and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels talked to her about body image perception and drug use. “They sat me down — literally before I was going to do the show [host SNL] — and they said, ‘You need to take care of yourself. We care about you too much and we’ve seen too many people do this, and you’re talented,’ and I just started bawling.”

Lindsay continued, “I knew I had a problem and I couldn’t admit it … My arms were disgusting. I had no arms.”

However, the Falling for Christmas actress insisted at the time that “going through s—t makes [her] stronger.”

“And doing great things makes me want to do even better things,” she added. “I want to do things that make me feel good, and work with charities and see the positive side of things. With the position that I’ve kind of come into, I’m in a place where I can really make an impact on people and really help girls that are, you know, people with anorexia, people that aren’t in good relationships with their lovers, people that don’t get along with their parents. I can change that a little bit.”

Lindsay is truly a fighter and she seems to be living a happy life with her soon-to-be husband, Bader.

Scroll through the gallery to see Lindsay’s stunning swimsuit photos!

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).