Lindsay Lohan is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, but she kept her relationship with fiancé Bader Shammas out of that spotlight — until she announced their engagement in November 2021.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lindsay captioned an Instagram post on November 28, featuring a carousel of photos of the happy couple. The first image was a black and white snap of the duo smiling and holding hands, while the second one captured Lindsay flashing her engagement ring to the camera as Bader rested his arm on her shoulder.

The Freaky Friday actress also tagged Bader’s Instagram handle in the post, but his profile is set to private.



The couple’s engagement comes after two years of dating, according to The Independent. Their first public appearance together was at at a Dubai music festival in February 2020. The Mean Girls actress reportedly posted a photo of Bader, which was taken at the festival, via Instagram at the time. She referred to him as her “boyfriend,” but deleted it shortly afterward. The now-deleted image was a group photo of Lindsay, Bader, Lindsay’s sister, Ali Lohan, and members of the band Bastille.

Keep reading to find out more about the man who captured Lindsay’s heart.

Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Bader Shammas Lives in Dubai

Lindsay has lived in Dubai since 2014, so it’s likely the pair met there as Bader is also based in the United Arab Emirates city.

“Moving here was a fresh start,” the Parent Trap actress told Emirates Woman in May 2018. “You hear more about real current events rather than celebrity gossip, which I really appreciate.”

The “Ultimate” singer also explained that she enjoyed staying out of the public eye. “I moved here for that purpose — I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time, or discuss what I’m doing,” Lindsay added. “At first, I lived mainly on the Palm, so I didn’t really see anyone.”

Before she announced her engagement to Bader, Lindsay recalled “someone” from America “emailed” her in 2018 to tell her they heard she “got married in Dubai,” to which Lindsay responded at the time, “News to me, who’s the lucky guy?”

Bader Shammas Works for a Global Investments Bank

Bader is the assistant vice president of Credit Suisse, a global investments bank, in Dubai. He has worked in this position since August 2018, per his Linkedin profile.

Before landing his current role, Bader worked for the investments bank BNP Paribas for over four years in various positions.

Bader Shammas Attended 2 Colleges

Bader seemingly changed career paths before he started working in finance. In 2007, he studied mechanical engineering at the University of South Florida.

By 2010, he appears to have left USF and began attending the University of Tampa, studying finance for a Bachelor of Science degree.

Lindsay’s Family Approves of Bader

It seems the Lohan family and Lindsay’s fiancé are on good terms. Lindsay’s brother, Dakota Lohan, he reposted her engagement news to his Instagram Story.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Dakota captioned the snap of Lindsay and Bader’s black and white photo on November 28.

Previously, Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, briefly touched on the subject of her daughter’s relationship in April 2020. “Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

When asked whether she was ready for Lindsay to settle down with anyone, Dina explained why she was “in no rush for that.”

“That’s neither here nor there,” Dina said. “When [Lindsay’s] ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”