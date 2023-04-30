Flu season is no fun, and if you catch the flu, you can count on being miserable for an extended period. This is more than a mild disruption when you have things to do and a full life to live.

As we shed the humdrum of winter and embrace the warmer weather and new beginnings of spring, it’s easy to forget that influenza viruses don’t suddenly go into hiding when the seasons change.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States.

While it is true that the strongest flu season is between December and February, there are 10 more months to contend with the sneaky little bugs.

The best defense against influenza is a proactive one, and Liquivida IV drips have been shown to give your body an added layer of support by infusing it with the essential nutrients it needs.

Dr. Fabian and Wellness Together

Growing up in a Latino family in Los Angeles, Dr. Madonna Fabian learned the importance of Santos Remedios, or natural remedies. She shares how her mother would cook natural remedies that included mint, ginger, turmeric, lemons, and eucalyptus whenever she felt sick. She attributes her passion for helping others live better and healthier lives as the catalyst for her decision to go into medicine.

After completing her residency training at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago, IL, she opened Wellness Together. The internal medicine practice in St. Joseph, Michigan, is where she focuses on preventative medicine and offers support to the community she loves.

Dr. Fabian is a dedicated healthcare professional who prioritizes her own health and wellness, waking up early every weekday morning to exercise before starting her busy workday, which is a testament to her discipline and dedication to self-care. She uses Liquivida Drips to support her energy levels, allowing her to provide exceptional care to her patients at Ascension Borgess Lee where she serves as a hospitalist and Chief of Internal Medicine. Dr. Fabian’s passion for health and wellness extends beyond her own personal practices; she is deeply committed to ensuring that her patients receive the best possible care.

When Dr. Fabian considered the type of care she wanted to offer her patients, she looked to Liquivida, the #1 IV drip company in the US.

“Liquivida is a reflection of who I am. Their products are able to keep me going when I get a slight sniffle or when I don’t have time to source my own nutritious foods from my garden because I’m busy helping my patients. Their products have been instrumental in keeping me feeling young.” – Dr. Madonna Fabian, MD

Why are IV Drips Important in the Fight Against Influenza?

When we have a weakened immune system, we are more susceptible to becoming sick when exposed to the flu virus. This is why keeping our immune system strong is critical to optimal health.

Liquivida IV drips provide the proper nutrients to keep the body functioning optimally. This is especially important when you’re busy, managing a lot of stress or experiencing the signs and symptoms of aging.

Our bodies go through different stages, and there may be seasons of life where our immune systems need extra support. This is where Liquivida shines and why they are the #1 IV drip company in the United States.

“Our bodies are exposed to so many things in our environment that we don’t have control over, so it’s critical to our well-being that we take a proactive approach to our health. Liquivida IV vitamin therapy treatments are a great way to get the nutrients our bodies need to stay healthy and strong.” – Samael Tejada, CEO of Liquivida

Liquivida IV drips are preservative-free and formulated with the highest quality ingredients, so practitioners and their clients can trust they are using superior products.

Benefits of IV vitamin therapy include:

increase energy

stay healthy

fight sickness

slow down aging

supports long-term health

mental focus

body detoxification

Liquivida IV drips are administered using a small IV injection similar to an IV drip in a hospital. Vital nutrients go directly into the bloodstream where the body can process them more efficiently.

Although the nutrients we need can be found in the right foods, as Dr. Fabian points out, it’s not always a guarantee that you’ll have access to the foods you need or be able to get the essential nutrients in the proper quantities.

IV therapy sessions take less than an hour and leave you feeling refreshed and energized. If you are bogged down with flu symptoms, IV drips can reduce the severity of symptoms and even shorten their duration.

What are IV Drip “Kits?”

Liquivida makes it easy for practitioners to offer IV vitamin therapy to their patients by providing IV kits that contain everything a practitioner needs to administer vital nutrients, including a single-dose vial, which negates any risk of bacteria build up.

What Types of IV Drips Are Recommended When Fighting the Flu?

When arming yourself against the flu and other airborne illnesses, Dr. Fabian recommends two popular IV drip treatments:

The Natural Defense IV provides the body with the nutrients it needs to help boost the immune system and speed recovery.

provides the body with the nutrients it needs to help boost the immune system and speed recovery. The Vitamin C IV helps boost the immune system and has the added benefit of promoting healthy skin.

Both IV drips are formulated to support the immune system and give you the extra boost you need to fight off illness.

When in the St. Joseph, Michigan area, check in with Wellness Together. They offer a variety of products and services to meet your health and wellness needs. To learn more, visit their website.

Liquivida, founded by Sam Tejada, distributes high-quality IV therapy products to over 4000 doctors nationwide. To learn more about their affiliate program and the products they offer, visit their website.

Written in partnership with Establish