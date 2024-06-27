Lisa Rinna Debuts Shocking New Look and Draws Comparisons to Albert Einstein and Andy Warhol

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna debuted a shocking new look at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 26, that caused some fans to compare her makeover to Albert Einstein or Andy Warhol.

The former Bravolebrity, 60, rocked short platinum blonde locks styled in messy spikes, while donning heavy, black-framed glasses. Lisa wore a black menswear tuxedo as she attended the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Ever since arriving at PFW, the former Days of Our Lives star has been changing up her looks nonstop. She wore a teased brunette bob to the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Tuesday, June 25, before showing off a short, slicked-back platinum style the next morning. By nightfall, she turned heads once again in these photos.