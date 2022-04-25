Flirty and Thriving! ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Has Had Incredible Bikini Moments Over the Years

Forever fierce! Lisa Rinna has made it clear that she loves the spotlight, both on TV and in a swimsuit. While she’s been working in Hollywood for years, the Medford, Oregon, native got her start on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 5 in 2014. She has remained a diamond-holding cast member ever since.

The mother of two loves to dance around in her bikinis, as she has demonstrated through a multitude of Instagram posts. But Lisa’s swimsuit looks aren’t just for show. She never hesitates to jump into a pool when she gets the chance.

“Guys come in!” she shouted in a season 11 episode of RHOBH as she swam in an extravagant pool by herself. “No!” all of her fellow housewives yelled back.

With Lisa’s apparent bikini body confidence, it comes as no surprise that she has been a longtime fitness junkie.

“For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency,” she said in an interview in 2015. “Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost, and I know that, [but] I started working out at a very young age—I played competitive tennis—and I’ve worked out my whole life.”

In addition to swimming and dancing for workouts, Lisa previously told Us Weekly that she’s been practicing yoga for 26 years, saying it has been the “most helpful” component for keeping herself “grounded and somewhat sane.”

She has also opened up in the past about the major impact that jazzercise has had on her life.

“When I was 16, I discovered jazzercise. And I thought it was the greatest thing since peanut butter and jelly,” she told Parade, also crediting Jane Fonda‘s workout tapes for her fitness awakening. “Oh, God. I loved that so much.”

Lisa is now in her 50s, but her age has nothing on her bikini collection. The Rinna Beauty founder continues to post photos and videos to Instagram showing off her flat stomach and toned legs.

“I’m always doing something. … Because [it makes me] feel better. If I feel better, I’m nicer. If I’m nicer, my life goes better,” she said in an episode of the show.

