It’s ~About Damn Time~ to Look at Lizzo’s Hottest Sheer Outfits: Photos of the Frisky Style

It’s bad bitch o’clock! Whatever Lizzo puts her mind to, she does it with full passion. Her music career? Quickly became an icon. Wanting to become besties with Harry Styles? Check. Wearing the hottest sheer outfits while showing off her body? Kills it every … single … time.

The “Truth Hurts” singer quickly had all eyes on her when she stepped into the spotlight, which isn’t hard to believe. Not only did she come out with anthems early on in her career, but she treated every performance like it was her last (may we remind you of her flute skills?) However, her musical ability isn’t the only thing that’s had fans go wild for.

Lizzo likes to debut different sides of her style during performances and red carpet events, while also showing off her sensual side in sheer outfits. From completely see-through outfits to elegant gowns, the Yitty shapewear founder has worn them all.

“​​I am a bad bitch that takes risks and wears whatever she wants,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2019. “Nudity is something that I’ve explored, and it’s exciting for me. The final frontier for me is the wigs and the weaves — my natural hair, my natural state truly,” she continued.

“I’m working on it. It’s a struggle. We’re not there yet. There’s no top of the mountain for self-love. It’s a journey that continues forever, so I think it’s a part of it,” she added.

The “Juice” artist became the talk of the town when she attended Cardi B’s birthday party in a completely see-through outfit, while exposing her bare breasts. People threw hissy fits over the seductive look, which led Lizzo to clap back at the online haters.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” she said in her October 2021 Instagram Live.

“I don’t give a f–k if people are mean to me. I’m rich, bitch, and I’m beautiful, and I have a beautiful family. I am good. I got friends who love me,” she continued. “You think I’m worried about y’all? I’m not worried about y’all. I do this because y’all continually disrespect human beings like it’s a sport,” she added.

