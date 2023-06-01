It was about damn time to fire back. Lizzo slammed social media trolls in a series of tweets for claiming that being overweight was part of her image as a music artist.

The “Truth Hurts” artist, 35, replied to a Twitter user on Wednesday, May 31, who tweeted a video of her singing onstage and wrote, “How is Lizzo THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

“I JUST logged on … and this is the type of s—t I see about me on a daily basis,” Lizzo clapped back. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO … I’m tired of explaining myself all the time, and I just wanna get on this app [without] seeing my name in some bulls—t.”

The Grammy Award winner explained in a separate tweet that she is “not trying to be fat.”

SplashNews.com

“I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy,” she added. “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on s—t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT, and I’m starting to get heated.”

Lizzo then admitted how “close” she felt to retiring from showbiz and settling down into a life away from the public eye.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F—KING FARM,” she tweeted, referring to her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

She concluded by shutting down the haters’ claims about her lifestyle.

“Also, to the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years, BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND.’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [LIKE]. THATS IT. THATS ALL,” she wrote.

The experienced flutist has previously opened up about her fan base and her weight being a focal point in her career.

“Is my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care,” Lizzo explained to Vanity Fair in October 2022. “I lead a very healthy lifestyle — mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean. Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically.”