Feelin' Jovani! RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Net Worth: How She Makes Money

She’s feelin’ Jovani and her net worth proves it! Luann de Lesseps has made some major money since her Real Housewives of New York debut in 2008, and continues to prove that she’s more than just a reality star.

“I am not a scripted actress — I’m more of an off-the-cuff-type person,” the Bravolebrity told The New York Times in February 2018, when discussing her lucrative #CountessAndFriends cabaret show. Since them Luann has taken her live show on the road and performed in front of many RHONY fans.

That’s not the only way she makes money! Keep reading for details on Luann’s net worth and more.

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps’ Net Worth?

Luann has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Luann de Lesseps’ ‘RHONY’ Salary?

Throughout the show’s run on Bravo, Luann was a constant cast member from the first season in 2008 until season 13 in 2021. Over the years, she received a reported $20,000 per scene, a source told Page Six in November 2015.

“They actually can make more money on [this] rate,” the insider explained at the time, noting the Housewives who make money per scene “don’t have to work six days a week, and they don’t have to go to events or go on vacations.”

Is ‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps a Singer?

She’s released various songs over the years, including “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” “Chic C’est la Vie” and “Feelin’ Jovani,” among others.

Does ‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Go on Tour?

Amid her stint on RHONY, Luann made a name for herself as a cabaret star and has taken her stage show on various tours.

“I realized that when somebody else would come onstage, everyone would get on their phones, go to the bathrooms or get drinks,” she told Today in February 2023 about her stage show. “So I realized that, really, they came to see me. And so, it morphed into my own show and, therefore, Countess Cabaret.”

Is ‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Still a Reality TV Star?

Since her time on RHONY came to an end in 2021, she has appeared on various Bravo spinoff series, including The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the 2023 show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.