It’s about to get wild up in the Big Apple, kids. Real Housewives of New York is set to return to Bravo on April 2 — and the trailer for the epic upcoming season 12 just landed. Considering there’s a ton of craziness going on in the two-minute clip, we decided to round up the top five things to expect when the show reenters our lives. After all, we don’t want you to miss a thing.

Luann’s Drinking … Again?

Though we’re supposed to see more of the Countess’ fight for stardom this season, we have a feeling it might be a bit of a rocky road. The series will give us a look at Luann de Lesepps‘ current cabaret show, F—k, Marry, Kill — but we all know being a star can be stressful. At one point in the clip, the former ~royal~ sipped at a drink Ramona Singer said was “all vodka” … which is definitely not a good idea for someone in recovery. Luann didn’t care though as she gushed that it “tastes so good!” Here we go again.

Scott’s Back … and He Put a Ring on It

Tinsley Mortimer raised eyebrows back in November 2019, when it was revealed that not only was she back with her on-again, off-again beau Scott Kluth — but they were engaged to boot. In the sneak peek, Ramona, 63, looked shocked as she asked the blonde babe, “You’re back with Scott?!” Needless to say, the socialite’s status in New York is at risk this season, as Scott’s business is based in Chicago.

Meet Leah McSweeney!

Back in late-August 2019, Life & Style exclusively revealed that Married to the Mob founder Leah McSweeney would be joining the Bravo TV hit after OG Bethenny Frankel‘s exit. Clearly, the fashion designer is making her presence known in the group with her wild ways, as seen in several clips of Leah partying throughout the trailer.

“We have a new girlfriend who’s lovely,” longtime cast member Sonja Morgan said about her in the clip. “I think she’s a classy girl … kinda rough on the edges.”

The ~Makeout~

That, of course, leads us to the totally insane makeout session between Leah and a mystery housewife during the trailer. Yeah, we’re not sure what’s going on there either — but we’re dying to find out.

Dorinda in Distress

Fan favorite Dorinda Medley seems to be going through a pretty rough patch next season. Her relationship with longtime BF John Mahdessian will be put to the test amid Ramona and Sonja’s efforts to “help” her with an unnamed issue — which doesn’t go over too well. The funny reality star has dealt with alcohol dependency in the past, so we hope she can stay true to bettering herself.

Undoubtedly, this season is about to be one for the books!