Article written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Since the invention of the internet, there are many things you can do online, like transacting online business deals and staying in touch with clients from many nations. The jewelry industry is among the most well-known online enterprises. You can easily buy your dream jewelry piece for a special occasion or as a gift if you need more time to visit jewelry stores and browse through their selections. You can see the jewelry up close on the top websites, which will help you make a more confident purchase and prevent disappointment after receiving the delivery. Find an excellent online store such as Luxe VVS Jewelers for top-quality jewelry.

Luxe VVS Jewelers is the leading luxury jewelry company committed to high-clarity, high-quality diamond jewelry in the engagement and bridal industry. Luxe VVS Jewelers was founded in 2019 by passionate jeweler Brandon Di Lusso. Brandon is a renowned celebrity jeweler with years of experience in the industry. He has aggressively scaled Luxe VVS Jewelers’ growth year-over-year by strategically utilizing social media.

Additionally, Brandon sources the highest quality natural diamonds all across the country. This includes sourcing for lab alternatives to ensure that each of his clients has the absolute highest quality jewelry within their budget or desired price point. Brandon’s exceptional skills and unrivaled customer service have seen him work with high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Although the diamond industry is notorious for being full of smoke and mirrors, the power of modern technology enables consumers to become more knowledgeable about the quality of diamonds. According to Brandon, the four Cs (clarity, color, cut, and carat size/weight) are crucial when buying. Still, it is uncommon to come across jewelry businesses that will be completely honest with their customers. Brandon believes that this is why he joined the industry and its core purpose is to create the jewelry of celebrity caliber and sell it to everyday customers. “I’m also working to revolutionize the diamond trade worldwide,” Brandon asserts.

However, standing out in the highly crowded digital space is always challenging. It is saturated with many jewelers, some of whom aren’t very trustworthy. Therefore, the Luxe VVS Jewelers team has invested heavily in ensuring their jewelry is of top-notch quality. Essentially, investing in a piece from Luxe VVS Jewelers grants you a timeless piece you can pass down from generation to generation. Through this, Luxe VVS Jewelers has established a distinct brand from the many companies that offer lower quality pieces and spend all their time competing for the lowest price.

“Primarily through social media, I have been able to serve clients across the United States and Canada, and I plan to expand to the UK in early 2023,” Brandon explains.

From experience, Brandon advises jewelry loves to always go for quality over quantity every time. The higher the quality of your jewelry, the less you need to be a satisfied client. And also, the price is always negotiable—you can always negotiate with the seller by inquiring if any discounts are available. The key is to get value for your money. Also, the great feeling of putting on quality luxury jewelry is unmatched.

“Our mission is to provide the whole red-carpet experience to clients globally and make celebrity-quality jewelry more accessible to everyday clients,” concludes Brandon Di Lusso.