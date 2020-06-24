In 2011, Dance Moms viewers were introduced to the uber-adorable (and uber-talented!) Mackenzie Ziegler. After nearly a decade in the spotlight, the now-teenager is still going strong — and her net worth proves it. Mackenzie is worth $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Mackenzie appeared on a number of TV shows:

In addition to six seasons of Dance Moms, the Pennsylvania native was featured on Abby’s Studio Rescue in 2014 and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. Mackenzie also starred on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn for four years.

While it’s not technically television, Kenzie has been part of the teen drama web series Total Eclipse for four seasons. As it stands, season 5 has yet to be announced.

Mackenzie is an influencer:

Just like her older sister, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie turned her reality TV fame into a social media empire. Boasting well over 10 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, she works with makeup brands, clothing companies and more.

Mackenzie is a singer:

Is there anything this girl can’t do? Mackenzie has had a steady career in the music industry since 2014 with her first album, Mack Z. In June 2020, she released her new single, “Exhale,” featuring Sia.

Mackenzie is a published author:

In May 2018, she released her autobiography, Kenzie’s Rules for Life: How to Be Happy, Healthy, and Dance to Your Own Beat, with Gallery Books.

Mackenzie released her own turn board:

For you non-dancers, a turn board is a training device used in ballet, dance, ice skating and more to help individuals learn various turns and build confidence for performances.

Mackenzie has a collection of merchandise:

Maddie teamed up with FanJoy to create a line of phone cases, hoodies, crop tops, joggers, T-shirts and more.

As for what Kenzie has in store for the future? According to IMDb, she’s playing Ivy in an upcoming Sci-Fi thriller called Let Us In. It looks like we can go ahead and add actress to her resumé!