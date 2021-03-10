She has inner beauty, too. Madison Beer revealed she feels her singing and songwriting talents have been devalued in favor of her good looks over the course of her career — and the concept really bothers her.

“I felt like I was constantly screaming at the top of my lungs, ‘Hey, I have more to offer than my appearance! I’m a musician!’” the 22-year-old told Nylon in an interview published on Wednesday, March 10. “I would be called an influencer or a model in every headline, and I’d be like, I literally put music out! I don’t know why I’m not being taken seriously!”

The New York native has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. In May 2020, a TikToker accused Madison of setting an “unrealistic” beauty standard by passing off plastic surgery as her real features and “lying.” Madison and the social media user settled their argument in private, but the Life Support artist had no problem addressing the issue in a public forum.

“Guys, I got my lips done when I was younger and I f—king regretted it and I hated it,” she said in a subsequent live session on TikTok. “I got them dissolved. This is literally my f—king natural face.”

The former YouTuber continued, “I’m just exhausted of seeing people say that I’m setting a false beauty standard, I’m lying to my fans. Guys, it’s not difficult to go and scroll back on my Instagram. My photos from when I was 12 are still on my Instagram … I look the same!”

Madison — who released her debut album in February 2021 after nearly three years of work on the project — told Nylon that she isn’t afraid to speak out about things that trouble her. “I have an opinion. I have a f—king loud mouth,” she said. “I’m not going to be just quiet and not speak up when I feel.”

Ultimately, the As She Pleases songstress plans to keep letting her music speak for itself despite the rumors. “I do still feel like there are a lot of preconceived notions people might have about me that are unfair, but I don’t know if that’s ever going to change. It’s human nature,” she admitted to the outlet, adding, “If you give me a chance and I can prove myself, I think a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised.”