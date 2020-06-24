She’s always been gorgeous! Singer Madison Beer has seriously glowed up since she came onto the scene in 2012. We rounded up photos of the starlet from when she was a budding young voice on YouTube to her tearing up the red carpets this year so you can see her incredible transformation.

The Jericho, New York native was discovered as a soloist by none other than pop legend Justin Bieber. At the time, the then-13-year-old was uploading cover songs to the internet in hopes of going viral. The “Boyfriend” singer tweeted a link to her cover of “At Last,” made famous by the late Etta James. The rest, as they say, is history.

After gaining worldwide acclaim for her voice, Madison was signed by Justin himself to Island Records and signed on to work with his renowned manager, Scooter Braun.

In September 2013, she released her debut single, “Melodies.” Naturally, the track featured a guest appearance by the Canadian crooner. The pop vocalist started to work on her debut album around this time — but it never saw the light of day. It is believed to have been scrapped.

Her second single, “Unbreakable,” debuted in June 2014. Madison released two subsequent singles in 2015 … but we didn’t see much of her musically aside from those tracks. It was around this time she started working on her first EP, As She Pleases, which was written over a three year period.

Her first single off the project, “Dead,” was released in May 2017. The full extended play debuted in February 2018. Madison’s final single from the EP, “Home With You,” peaked at #21 on the Billboard Mainstream top 40 chart — which made her the only female solo act on the chart without a major label at the time.

In August 2019, the songstress revealed she left Island Records, the label that gave her a start in the music industry. “Emotionally writing this but I’m so excited so say that after years of being an independent artist, I’m now signed with @epicrecords,” she gushed on Instagram. “Thank you to my fans for getting me here. Truly.”

Her debut studio album, Life Support, is set to be released in summer 2020.

Scroll through the gallery to see Madison’s epic transformation from 2012 to now!