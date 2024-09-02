Madonna's Pals 'Warning Her to Tone Down Demands' of Akeem Morris EXCL

Madonna is packing on the PDA with new boyfriend Akeem Morris, who, at 28, is almost four decades her junior and a source reveals exclusively to Life & Style how the handsome soccer player is being put through his paces and abiding by a list of rules that would have most folks running a mile!

“Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms,” the source says.

“She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass.”

“That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her.”

The news that the “Material Girl” singer is demanding of those around her shouldn’t come as a shock – as Life & Style previously reported, the pop star is exactingly strict, especially when it comes to those who serve her!

“Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff,” a second source previously said of her plans for a romantic trip to Italy with Akeem, which they eventually took in August.

“Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in,” added the insider. “And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met.”

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

The two were spotted sporting some major PDA on a boat ride near Positano, Italy, on Friday, August 16, while on their trip.

“She’s got him working as her assistant, so he’s at her beck and call whenever she needs something done,” the source says.

“He runs errands for her and her kids, takes notes if she suddenly has a creative idea or wants an email written, even if it’s in the middle of the night.”

If it seems Akeem now has a new job as Madonna’s boyfriend – it’s not far off.

A third insider close to the singer told Life & Style she has a unique way of selecting her new boytoys: “Madonna took a little bit of a break after she split up with Josh [Popper], but she’s now back to the same old routine where she pretty much auditions guys until she finds the right boy toy.”

“She’s been doing this ever since she and Guy Ritchie split up 20 years ago,” the source said.

“She vowed never to let her heart get too involved after that because she was crushed by her divorce, so now she treats her love life the same way she would any other business hire.”

The source adds that the hitmaker even “interviews all the best candidates and then chooses the winning one.”

While the Jamaican-born soccer player may be treated like a servant, there are some perks that don’t normally show up in a valet’s job description.

“He doesn’t seem to mind and seems to be wildly attracted to her, he can’t keep his hands off her, which of course she loves!” the first source adds.

“She’s convinced he’s very happy, but her friends are all warning her to tone down her demands or she’ll eventually drive the guy away.”