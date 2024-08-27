She didn’t get the nickname Material Girl for nothing! Madonna had “very specific instructions and demands” ahead of her 66th birthday trip to Italy this August, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff,” reveals the insider, noting Madge is currently dating her own boy toy: soccer player Akeem Morris, 28. “She also had a rider of sorts for each location, detailing the kind of food, wine and beauty products she expected to be stocked.”

Among the destinations the singer visited with friends and family were Portofino and Positano. “Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in,” adds the insider of her extravagant travels. “And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met.”