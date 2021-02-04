It looks like Kylie Jenner is on to the next assistant! Longtime right-hand woman and BFF Victoria Villarroel revealed in January 2020 that she had quit the position, and the makeup mogul has since hired Maguire Admundsen to take her place. Here’s everything we know about the 23-year-old Kylie trusts to keep her daily routine organized.

Maguire Is a College Grad

The blonde beauty attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before moving on to Vanderbilt University. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human and Organizational Development “with a focus on Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness” in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Maguire Has a Stacked Resume

The Vanderbilt University alum’s first big gig was as a production intern for the 2016 CMT Awards and the 2016 Artist of the Year ceremony. The following year, she took a job as a Grammy Awards office production assistant for the 59th annual event.

Shortly after working with the iconic awards show, she was hired by WME, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, as an assistant in the personal appearances department for their music roster. She worked there for a year and a half before moving on to be the executive assistant to Brett Bolthouse, the CEO of Bolthouse Productions, in September 2018.

Maguire Has Worked for Kylie for a While

Seven months after taking the position at Bolthouse Productions, Maguire moved on to become the Kylie Skin founder’s assistant in March 2019, citing Kardashian-Jenner Communications as her employer on her LinkedIn profile.

The former production assistant has shared several photos in places Kylie loves to do mini photo shoots in since snagging the job, including Kylie’s light-up marble staircase, her backyard and her cars. She has also shared snapshots from Kylie’s latest girls’ trip to Mexico with Kendall Jenner in January 2021.

Maguire Has Social Media Cred

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s employee boasts a stunning 102,000 followers on Instagram, who all seem to enjoy ~keeping up~ with the Kar-Jenner sidekick. Maguire also has posted several photos with Kylie herself, which undoubtedly gives her some Insta fame all on its own.

We can’t wait to see what these two get up to next!