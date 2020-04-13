Looking for ways to use those beautifully decorated Easter eggs? This simple egg salad sandwich recipe is perfect for any hard-boiled eggs that haven’t cracked or been out at room temperature for more than two hours. For more recipe inspiration, visit www.incredibleegg.org/eggsalad

Simple Egg Salad Sandwich

Total Time: 15 min

Prep Time: 15 min

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

6 large hard-boiled EGGS, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

8 slices rustic wheat bread

4 lettuce leaves

Directions

MIX mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper in medium bowl ADD chopped eggs, celery and green onions; MIX REFRIGERATE, covered to blend flavors SERVE on wheat bread with lettuce leaves

