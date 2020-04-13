Make The Most Out Of Your Decorated Easter Eggs
Looking for ways to use those beautifully decorated Easter eggs? This simple egg salad sandwich recipe is perfect for any hard-boiled eggs that haven’t cracked or been out at room temperature for more than two hours. For more recipe inspiration, visit www.incredibleegg.org/eggsalad
Simple Egg Salad Sandwich
Total Time: 15 min
Prep Time: 15 min
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
6 large hard-boiled EGGS, peeled and chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
8 slices rustic wheat bread
4 lettuce leaves
Directions
- MIX mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper in medium bowl
- ADD chopped eggs, celery and green onions; MIX
- REFRIGERATE, covered to blend flavors
- SERVE on wheat bread with lettuce leaves
Get recipes like this one and more at www.incredibleegg.org