While you may not be able to enjoy game day with thousands of your closest friends, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy tailgate-worthy fun at home with a smaller group of friends.

If You Are A Die-Hard Fan

The Pre-game musts: Make sure you have a good internet connection, agree on a platform and a meeting time and most importantly, make sure your cable or streaming service actually offers the channel the game is on.

If You Are In It For The Nachos

Serve up a Nacho Bar with all the fixings. Ground beef or turkey, you make the call, then double up on the toppings: salsa, guacamole, veggies and more.

If You Are In It For The Fashion

Jeans are the pants of the tele-gate scene, and nothing makes this sporty look chicer than a monochromatic chunky sweatshirt and some vibrant kicks. Top the look with your favorite team hat and show where your loyalties lie.

If You Are In It For The Fun

