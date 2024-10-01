Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith! On September 15, the couple announced the arrival of their third child, a daughter named Louise, or Lou for short. “She is our absolute dream girl, and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” Mandy, 40, gushed of sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 22 months, on Instagram. Having her “very own big three” is a dream come true for the This Is Us alum, and she has a terrific partner in the Dawes frontman, 39. “They certainly have their hands full,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “But as a new mom, Mandy’s really in her element, and she gives a lot of credit to Taylor, too. He’s the ultimate hands-on dad.”