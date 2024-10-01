Mariah Carey Can’t Afford a New ‘Boy Toy’: ‘Millions in Debt’

Mariah Carey has been on the prowl for a new boy toy since getting the boot from Bryan Tanaka, as Life & Style reported. However, her current cash crisis is making the process a whole lot harder than it used to be.

“In the past she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals and five-star hotels and limo service,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The reality is these guys cost Mariah a lot of money living the high life and basically, they had everything she had, but it was double everything.”

The insider continues, “It added up and she can’t do it anymore. She’s millions in debt. Mariah’s having to cut back on everything and rethink all her outgoings. She’s considering whether it’s a better idea to latch onto someone with his own financial stability rather than a boy toy who, let’s face it, would only be a grifter.”

The New York Post reported that the “Always Be My Baby” singer, 55, was reportedly “blowing a shocking $1 million a month on designer clothes, gifts and extravagant expenses.” Plus, Mariah has several mortgages stacked up on her penthouse in Tribeca that total a whopping $18.6 million, according to the outlet.

Mariah’s had a rough go of things over the past year. In December 2023, rumors began swirling that her relationship with Bryan, 41, was on the rocks. The professional dancer confirmed the two had split the day after Christmas.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Bryan wrote via Instagram on December 26, 2023. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

He continued, “Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways that words cannot capture.”

Bryan concluded by writing, “During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Nine months after her spit from Bryan, Mariah revealed that her mother and sister had died on the same day.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah said in a statement to People on August 27. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”