Merry Mariah Carey may call herself the Queen of Christmas, but her association with the holiday season is more than a title — sources exclusively tell Life & Style it’s a financial lifeline!

“It’s become a crucial time of year for her financially,” the insider shares. “With ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ topping the charts every December, along with holiday-themed performances and merch, it’s a key part of her income. Mariah doesn’t just look forward to Christmas — she counts on it!”

But sources reveal that there’s something sad about it. “The holiday magic has become more about dollars than cheer,” the pal explains.